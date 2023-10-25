Olivia Rodrigo has released two albums with four-letter words, Sour and Guts. Jimmy Kimmel has a hilarious suggestion for her next album title.

Sour, Guts, Fart?

“Between Sour and Guts, it sounds like you need a Tums,” Kimmel joked during his interview with Rodrigo.

“I really like the four-letter word theme, so I'm hoping that the next one is [as well],” Rodrigo said.

She opened the floor for suggestions from Kimmel. He obliged and first suggested “Lamp” because “everybody loves lamps,” before suggesting “Narc.”

Rodrigo then revealed an easter egg during Guts' final track, “Teenage Dream.” “The last song on the album was called ‘Teenage Dream,' and at the last part me and my producer are talking and we just like duck[ed] it under really quiet so no one could tell what we're saying, it just kind of sounds like ambient noise” she revealed. “But actually, if you listen close enough, it's my producer going, ‘What should the next four-letter album title be? ‘Fart'?' And we kept it in there. So if you listen really closely you can hear him say that.”

Guts is the sophomore album from Olivia Rodrigo. It's the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut, Sour. While a sophomore slump can happen, Rodrigo avoided it and is as popular as ever. She first gained fame from her roles on Disney Channel. Rodrigo starred in both Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series before her music career. She will take her new album on tour in 2024 across North America and Europe.

Guts is out now.