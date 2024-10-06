Joaquin Buckley shocked fight fans around the world when he delivered a knockout blow to Stephen Thompson in the third round of their UFC 307 bout. The fight, which had been closely contested up until that point, took a dramatic turn as Buckley landed a devastating right hand that sent Thompson crashing to the canvas.

The first two rounds of the fight had been a closely contested affair. Thompson, known for his elite striking skills, showcased his trademark speed and precision. Buckley, however, proved to be a formidable opponent, landing powerful punches and kicks of his own. While Thompson appeared to have a slight edge in terms of volume and accuracy, Buckley’s power was undeniable.

The decisive moment came in the third round. After a brief exchange of strikes, Buckley landed a perfectly timed left hook that sent Thompson crashing to the canvas. The impact was immediate, and Thompson was unable to recover. The referee wasted no time in calling a knockout victory for Buckley.

The crowd was stunned. Thompson, a former interim welterweight champion and widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the sport, had been knocked out in spectacular fashion. Buckley, meanwhile, was ecstatic. He celebrated his victory with a flurry of punches and kicks, his face filled with disbelief and joy.

In his post-fight interview, Buckley wasted no time in making his intentions clear. He called out Kamaru Usman, the former welterweight champion, ““Usman, get your ass out here in the octagon man, everybody wants to see that fight. Let’s go I’m going to put my 5-0 record against your 3-0 losses and let’s get it. Let’s see who’s going to win”.

Buckley’s victory over Thompson has undoubtedly elevated his status in the welterweight division. He has shown that he has the power and skill to compete with the best fighters in the world. However, the road to the title will be challenging. Usman is a dominant champion, and there are other top contenders who will be eager to seize the opportunity to dethrone him.

Nevertheless, Buckley’s future looks bright. His knockout victory over Thompson was a statement to the rest of the division. If he can continue to perform at this level, he could be a major player in the welterweight title picture for years to come.