You'll soon be able to listen to Joe on numerous other platforms.

Joe Rogan is bringing home some dough with his latest deal with Spotify.

A new multiyear partnership for The Joe Rogan Experience is worth up to $250 million, Variety reports via The Wall Street Journal.

Joe Rogan's Spotify deal worth $250 million

With this new deal, it will be available outside of Spotify. You'll be able to find it on other platforms including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

It includes an upfront minimum guarantee and revenue sharing based on advertising sales.

Rogan says of the new deal, “Cool conversations are a kind of mental nourishment, encourages people to have similar conversations with their friends, and it just generally makes life more interesting.”

Podcaster Joe got his first deal with Spotify in 2020. In that, the streamer agreed to pay more than $100 million to air exclusively on their streaming platform. It's been the most popular podcast on Spotify.

The show isn't without controversy. In 2022, rock icon Neil Young took his music off Spotify due to being upset with Rogan for spreading vaccine misinformation. However, Spotify stayed with Rogan and let things play out the way they did.

As for what's ahead, Spotify said it will, with the Joe Rogan Experience, “continue to maximize the audience of the show across platforms.”

“For more than three years, The Joe Rogan Experience has consistently been the No. 1 podcast across the globe,” Spotify added.

So, get ready for more Joe Rogan as his podcast enters other streaming platforms. Controversial or not, he's got his podcast game in check.