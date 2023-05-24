UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes the promotion has a future superstar in Ian Machado Garry.

Garry is 5-0 in the UFC with a 12-0 overall record as he is quickly rising up the ranks at welterweight. However, he has not escaped criticism.

Many have criticized the Irishman as it not only appears the UFC is pushing him, but he is essentially copying everything Conor McGregor does.

However, like McGregor, he is backing it up inside the Octagon as his most recent outing at UFC Charlotte saw him impressively finish Daniel Rodriguez in the first round — notably being the first time Rodriguez had ever been finished in his career.

Rogan has seen his fair share of superstars over the years and as far as the “it” factor goes, he believes Garry more than has it.

“(He’s) undefeated, so confident and so intelligent,” Rogan said on his podcast (via MMA Junkie). “Beating Daniel Rodriguez like that in the last fight, and being the first guy to stop Rodriguez (with strikes) – that’s a big deal.

“He’s got it. Whatever ‘it’ is, he’s got it. He’s on his way up.”

Joe Rogan isn’t the only one.

UFC president Dana White also waxed lyrical about Garry following his win over Rodriguez. Garry certainly feels White should be excited about his potential.