Consider Joe Rogan a Barbie fan as the pop culture icon recently came to the defense of the Margot Robbie-led film.

Speaking on his recent podcast episode with Post Malone, Rogan responded to the “anti-men” criticisms of Barbie. “A lot of people are upset about the Barbie movie, and I left perplexed,” he said. “[It's a] fun, silly movie about dolls who come to life.”

On the topic of the feminist themes, Rogen said, “But a lot of it is about the patriarchy, and it's a comedy, it's a comedy about dolls. People are upset that it's this progressive metaphor for life that they're pushing progressive politics in this, and I'm like, ‘It's a f**king doll movie!' It's a doll movie. It's a fun movie about dolls who come to life and try to interact with the real world.”

He continued by praising Greta Gerwig's Barbie for its originality: “No one’s ever done a movie like this before. This is not like anything else you could say. It was a bizarre movie, but it was a fun, silly movie, I laughed. But at the end of it I was like, ‘How did people get outraged at that?’ I know some people personally who said it’s anti-men. I’m like, ‘No, it’s making fun of dorks.’”

Barbie has been a huge commercial and critical success. The film grossed $1 billion in 17 days in theaters and continues its impressive box office run. Add Joe Rogan to the list of the likes of Marc Maron who have come to the defense of the film.

Barbie is in theaters now.