Joel Embiid is quickly cementing himself as one of the greatest, if not the best Philadelphia 76ers player ever.

Embiid entered Wednesday’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers needing just five points to breach through the 10,000-point plateau. Sure enough, he didn’t have a hard time achieving that, putting up 12 points in the first half of the contest alone.

In the process, he also broke another Allen Iverson record for the fastest Sixers player ever to reach the mark. The match against the Cavs is Embiid’s 373rd game. For Iverson to make it to 10,000 points, he needed 378 games, per ESPN Stats & Info.

It’s certainly a remarkable feat for Joel Embiid, and it speaks volumes of how dominant he has been for the Sixers since he started playing for the team. He missed his first two seasons for Philly due to a foot injury, but seven years since he made his debut, fans are certainly ecstatic that the team put their faith in him.

Heading to the showdown with the Cavs, Embiid was averaging 33.2 points per game this 2022-23 season. He has been a dominant force in the paint, and he’s making a strong case to finally win his first MVP.

Of course Embiid wouldn’t care that much about making Sixers history with his focus on winning the championship alone. Nonetheless, it’s certainly nice to see him build his legacy in Philly while trying to lead the team to a championship. Sure enough, a Larry O’Brien Trophy will complete what has been an incredible story for him so far in Philadelphia.