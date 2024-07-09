Now that superstar Paul George has signed a four-year/$212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, center Joel Embiid has a warning for the rest of the NBA.

Speaking on ESPN, Embiid shared what George provides the 76ers.

Says Embiid, “The fit, it looks amazing… you need to have willing shooters and guys that are not afraid to pull the trigger. PG, great shooter.”

Embiid also believes that having George with the 76ers will help keep him healthy.

“It makes me excited, because I think that actually might keep me healthy,” Embiid said to ESPN. “I don't have to exert myself and make sure I have to have 30, 40 every single night for us to win, and I can let them do their thing…There will be some nights where they got it going and that's OK … but if I have 10 or 15 [points], yeah that's fine. But there's going to be some nights like that, and then there's also going to be some nights where I got it going. So it all evens out at the end of the day. But I think the goal is just to allow those guys to just be themselves so I don't have to … in the playoffs, that's another story. Now we can get going. But in a regular season, just allow them to feel good about themselves and just play well.”

Health will also be a concern for Joel Embiid after he plays in the Olympics for the first time.

Paul George joined 76ers after Clippers' ‘disrespectful' offer

In the latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the new 76ers star clarified that he “never wanted to leave LA”. George's goal, as he said, was to be there in LA and be “committed”. However, the star forward said that the Clippers “first initial” contract extension offer was worth just $60 million over three years, which he perceived to be “disrespectful.”

The tension between the two sides snowballed from there, according to George. He clarified that he “caught wind” of the Clippers' offer for Kawhi Leonard and told them that he would want the same deal. After all, he said, the Clippers “view them the same.” However, at the time of Leonard's agreement with the Clippers on a three-year extension, George was being offered less than the $152.4 million Leonard received.

George also hoped for a no-trade clause, which he explains:

“They didn't want to do no trade. They didn't want to do that so then I'm like, all right, well then it only makes sense for me to do four years, 212 [million]. At least pay me my money,” George said. “They didn’t want to do that, so now I was like I'm open to entertaining what's out there. … It was just a stalemate. We came to a stale[mate] and ultimately it was like, alright, that ship has sailed.”