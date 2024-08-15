Philadelphia 76ers' franchise star and 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid is enjoying his first-ever Gold Medal as he accomplished a milestone goal playing for Team USA in the Paris Olympics. Recently achieving the milestone of signing his first signature shoe deal with footwear brand Skechers, his sponsors surprised him with an additional gift to go along with his Olympic gold.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

After being a sneaker free agent through the start of his NBA career, Joel Embiid finally settled into a home with Skechers, becoming the brand's first big basketball signing and effectively serving as the face of their line. Signing a deal in April 2024, the MVP has been rocking the SKX Float model ever since, including at the 2024 Paris Games.

Skechers SKX FLOAT

Skechers gifted their star athlete a pair of his own custom “Gold Medal” SKX FLOAT sneakers. Complete with a black base, the shoe features a shimmering gold trim throughout the tongue, eyelets, and tech midsole. The shoes also feature smaller details like Joel Embiid's signature on the back, a textured gold “S” logo, a speckled outsole, and laces marked with gold hits. The shoes are finally finished with Embiid's nickname, “The Process,” etched in gold at the front of the toebox. The shoes came in an all-gold shoebox and were hand-gifted to the Olympian himself.

Skechers continues to expand their basketball line and will do so with Joel Embiid at the helm of their efforts. Already adding another endorser in Knicks' Julius Randle, it'll be interesting to see what other players take their own route and join an emerging basketball brand like Skechers. If the shoes are working for Joel Embiid, they should be up-to-par with most of the other big men in the NBA.

What do you think of Joel Embiid's signature Skechers? Would you cop the Gold Medal pair?