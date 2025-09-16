The NBA, like other sports leagues, is filled with what-ifs. With so many factors at play, some changes in the variables had the power to change the course of history. While it's great to appreciate what has happened, the offseason is a great chance to reflect and to ponder on alternate scenarios and the ripples that they could've caused. Here is a look at the 10 biggest what-ifs in NBA history.

10. 2019-20 NBA season was canceled

The 2019-20 NBA season was a time when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the world. The NBA finally felt its effects when Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, pausing the regular season. While the league executives were contemplating cancelation, Adam Silver decided to mount a bubble in Orlando, Florida to continue the season.

Despite the risks, the bubble allowed the league to finish the year with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers crowned as NBA champions. Had the bubble not pushed through, the Lakers might not have captured banner No. 17. Furthermore, James wouldn't have collected his fourth NBA title and Finals MVP while his Lakers tenure would've been more controversial.

9. Hornets keep Kobe Bryant

The Charlotte Hornets trading away Kobe Bryant on draft night for Vlade Divac is one of the most lopsided deals in draft night history. Although it made sense that the Hornets needed a big man, Bryant later on helped the Lakers win five NBA titles. On the other hand, Charlotte still has yet to win an NBA championship, often struggling as cellar dwellers in the league.

8. Len Bias plays in the NBA

Many basketball fans felt that Len Bias could've been one of Michael Jordan's greatest adversaries in the NBA. Bias starred for the University of Maryland, averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. His brilliance allowed him to be selected second overall at the 1986 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. However, cocaine intoxication tragically took his life. His presence in the NBA would've changed the league's landscape for sure.

7. Drazen Petrovic doesn't get into a car accident

Drazen Petrovic is regarded as one of the best products out of Europe. After all, the Croatian guard was a two-time EuroLeague champion before making waves in the NBA as an All-NBA Third Team selection. His impact in the NBA would've not only given Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls a more difficult time, but it probably would've opened the doors for European prospects a little earlier. Unfortunately, he passed away at only 28 years old due to a car accident.

6. Arvydas Sabonis enters the league earlier

As part of the Soviet Union national team, Arvydas Sabonis put the world on notice after winning gold at the 1988 Olympics. He also established himself at the international basketball scene, convincing the Atlanta Hawks to draft him as early as the 1985 NBA Draft. However, Sabonis only stepped foot into the NBA in the 1995-96 season, when he was already 31 years old.

Although he still averaged 12.0 points per game in his career, NBA fans missed out on a prime Sabonis. An earlier entrance by the Lithuanian big man probably would've accelerated the influx of international prospects. Furthermore, versatile centers might've been a staple earlier in the NBA. Unfortunately, due to the Cold War restrictions, his NBA debut happened later than it should've been.

5. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson stay healthy at 2019 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors were on the right track to be the first team since the 2001-02 Los Angeles Lakers to secure a three-peat. With the Warriors securing championships in 2017 and 2018 while keeping a relatively same core, a third consecutive title was on everyone's minds.

But after reaching the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, the injury big hit the team at the worst time possible. Kevin Durant went down with a torn Achilles in Game 5, while Klay Thompson injured his ACL in Game 6. Their absences were capitalized on by the Raptors, who finished the series in six games.

4. Derrick Rose sits out garbage minutes at the 2012 NBA Playoffs

Derrick Rose was the youngest NBA MVP in history at 22 years old. He was expected to be the face of the Chicago Bulls for many years to come. In fact, even adidas had to jump on the bandwagon by rewarding him with a lucrative shoe deal. But at the 2012 NBA Playoffs, a year after winning MVP, Rose tore his ACL in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

To make matters worse, Chicago already had the game sealed as they were up by 12 points with only just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. While he did recover enough to be a reliable sixth man in the league, the injury derailed Rose's career, preventing him from unlocking his full potential.

3. Chris Paul trade doesn't get vetoed

When it was announced that Chris Paul was going to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Purple and Gold fans were ecstatic about their new potential duo of Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul. The Lakers originally packaged Andrew Bynum and Lamar Odom to the New Orleans Hornets for the All-Star guard. Later on, the CP3 trade was adjusted into a three-team deal, involving the Houston Rockets.

Either way, the team-up had all the tools to extend the Kobe Bryant Lakers dynasty to possibly a three-peat. However, then league commissioner David Stern decided to veto the trade. Stern cited pressure from other owners. It's safe to say that the addition of Paul could've eased the load on an aging Bryant, which would've opened the doors for at least one more championship run.

2. Michael Jordan doesn't retire after 1993

Michael Jordan established his legacy after winning three straight NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls from 1991 to 1993. However, prior to the 1993-94 season, Jordan shocked the world by announcing that he was walking away from the game. He was at his prime and had the tools to gun for more gold and records.

However, after claiming to have reached the pinnacle of his career, the Bulls star opted to retire the first time around. If Jordan hadn't retire, would he have earned more championships? On the other hand, his presence could've even allowed him to break more NBA records by increasing his career production. Either way, his absence certainly left a void in the NBA before his return that produced another three-peat.

1. Ray Allen misses the game-tying 3-pointer at 2013 NBA Finals

There's not a lot of shots that altered the course of history quite like the magnitude of Ray Allen's crucial 3-pointer in the dying seconds of Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals. With a championship within reach for the San Antonio Spurs, a stop was all they needed for the confetti to fall. Although they succeeded with a miss, an offensive board by Chris Bosh leading to an Allen 3-pointer extended the game into overtime, which paved the way for a Game 7 that the Miami Heat won.

Had Allen missed, LeBron James wouldn't have won his second championship in Miami, making him potentially 3-7. On the other hand, Duncan would've gone undefeated at the Finals stage, which would've earned him his sixth NBA title that could've placed him in the same company as Michael Jordan.