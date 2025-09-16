The Michigan basketball team picked up its first commitment in the 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday as four-star power forward Quinn Costello announced that he will play for the Wolverines. Michigan State, Purdue and North Carolina were all recruiting Costello hard, but Michigan head coach Dusty May was able to secure the commitment. He has done a great job bringing elite talent to Ann Arbor since taking over for the Wolverines.

“NEWS: 2026 Top-30 overall recruit Quinn Costello has committed to Michigan, source tells @Rivals,” Joe Tipton said in a post. “The 6-10 forward chose the Wolverines over Michigan State, Purdue, North Carolina, and others.”

Quinn Costello is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #38 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #7 PF and the top player in the state of Massachusetts. Costello currently attends The Newman School in Boston, MA, but he will soon be moving to Big Ten Country to play for the Michigan basketball team.

“Costello is a budding stretch-four with a very intriguing combination of positional size, skill, and vertical athleticism,” Costello's scouting report reads. “He has soft natural touch, stretches the floor, and can make shots off the dribble with an increasingly compact release. He shot 88% from the free-throw line and 43% on unguarded catch-and-shoot threes in UAA play. He can also put the ball on the floor to both sides, has good hands that allow him to be a quick finisher as a lay-up maker (68%), and athletic pop that allows him to rise-up at the rim in open space.

Article Continues Below

Costello is a fluid runner and coordinated for his size, but needs strength and physicality. While he’s a bit older for his grade (he turned 18 in July), he’s still growing into his body and getting comfortable playing through contact on both ends of the floor, as well as the glass. The continued progression of his confidence and assertiveness is also an important variable.”

This prized recruit is going to continue to get better before he arrives at Michigan, and he seems poised for a strong college career and beyond.

“The bottom line is that Costello has undeniable tools and fits a coveted archetype,” the scouting report continues. “The key is continuing to turn potential into production more consistently. He made notable strides in that pursuit this June, thriving in the camp season, but wasn’t able to fully sustain it in UAA play, averaging 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game on 42% shooting from the floor and 34% from three. He’s trending in the right direction though and has his best basketball still in front of him.”

Dusty May has been knocking it out of the park as the head coach of the Michigan basketball team, and bringing guys like Quinn Costello into the program is setting the Wolverines up for sustained success.