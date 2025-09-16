The PGA Tour has announced its 2026 schedule, with a Signature Event at President Donald Trump's Doral course marking the biggest change. But just a few weeks later, the Tour officially announced another change that had been rumored for weeks. Drought conditions put the Sentry Tournament in danger, but now it officially will not be played at Kapaula to start the PGA Tour season.

“Following discussions with the Governor’s office, as well as leadership from Sentry Insurance, Kapalua Resort and Maui County, the PGA TOUR has determined the 2026 playing of The Sentry will not be contested at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to ongoing drought conditions, water conservation requirements, agronomic conditions and logistical challenges,” a Tour statement read.

There was no replacement venue announced in the original press release. The PGA Tour does have some time to find a new host for the January 8 event. An obvious fit is Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, which will host the Sony Open the following week. Two events in a row at the same course is not ideal, but it is logistically the easiest.

The time of year eliminates most of the United States, as golf is dormant in January. TPC Scottsdale in Arizona could fill in as well. The PGA Tour went to Torrey Pines when the Los Angeles wildfires moved the Genesis Invitational from Riviera Country Club. Either of those would be solid options familiar to fans and players.

The dream venues for golf fans are all in Australia. It makes sense to go t0 the Southern Hemisphere in January, Australia has some of the greatest golf courses in the world, and the time zone would create elite primetime viewing. While the PGA Tour needs to move the event, it is logistically unlikely to move it thousands of miles.

Where would you like to see the PGA Tour move the Sentry?