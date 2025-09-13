WNBA legend Candace Parker gave her all to the University of Tennessee. Her heart is deeply intertwined with the state that helped lead to back-to-back national championships in 2007 and 2008.

On Saturday, Parker was the guest of honor on ESPN's College GameDay before No. 15 Tennessee taking on No.6 Georgia.

Candace Parker tried to bring that winning energy for her fellow Vol 🤩 🎥 @CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/OCnjEpbcvo — espnW (@espnW) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Her presence followed up host Pat McAfee's emotional speech during the broadcast. From 2004-2008, Parker helped resurrect one of the most storied programs in women's basketball history.

Under the guidance of legendary coach Pat Summit, Parker not only led the Lady Vols to two titles, but she became a huge attraction.

She averaged 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. Also, Parker was the recipient of the John R. Wooden Award (2007, 2008) and the Naismith Award in 2008.

In 2007 and 2008, she was the NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player. After he senior year, Parker was named the SEC Player of the Year.

Since then, Parker cultivated an illustrious WNBA career. She played for the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Las Vegas Aces.

She won three WNBA titles (2016, 2021, and 2023) with each of those teams. This year, Parker had her jersey retired by the Sparks.

In August, she had her jersey retired by her hometown of Chicago.

Candace Parker's heart is forever with Tennessee

For all she has achieved and destinations she embarked, Parker has a permeant residence in Tennessee.

Since her college days, Parker continues to lend her name and support to her alma mater. In 2021, Parker collaborated with the non profit Blackboard to revitalize a basketball court in Knoxville.

Recently, Parker was instrumental behind the forming of a partnership with Tennessee and Adidas. She is currently an executive with Adidas.

Additionally, Parker's College GameDay appearance coincides with a recruiting weekend for the Lady Vols.

In the spirit of Pat Summit, Parker is continuing to give back to Tennessee.