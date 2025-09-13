Though she plays for the Indiana Fever, Sophie Cunningham still has a place in her heart for Missouri.

On Saturday, Cunningham reflected on the news that she will be inducted into the Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame, per the Fever X page.

“I did get inducted to the Hall of Fame, but I promise you that this is an award for all of them to get me to where I'm at.”

"I did get inducted to the Hall of Fame, but I promise you that this is an award for all of them to get me to where I'm at." Sophie Cunningham on what it means to be inducted to the @Mizzou Hall of Fame 💛 pic.twitter.com/km4QxGOdDq — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Among the other 2025 inductees include former Director of Athletics Mike Alden, NBA player Kareem Rush, and Volleyball player Alyssa Munlyn.

Last month, Cunningham's season came to an abrupt end due to sustaining an ACL injury. Meanwhile, the Fever are focused on the WNBA playoffs beginning on Sunday.

In 2019, Cunningham was drafted into the WNBA out of Missouri. She was the 13th overall pick in the 2nd round by the Phoenix Mercury.

She played six years with the Mercury. Her breakout seasons was 2022 and 2023. Altogether, Cunningham averaged 12.0 points per game each year. She became a dynamic scorer and an effective free throw shooter.

In February, Cunningham was traded to the Fever. All the while, she has become one of the most outspoken players in the WNBA.

Article Continues Below

Sophie Cunningham's tenure at Missouri

Cunningham grew up in Columbia, Missouri. She was a high school basketball standout at Rock Bridge High School

From 2015-2019, Cunningham made a name for herself at Missouri. Along the way, she became the all-time leading scorer in program history with 2,187 points.

Additionally, Cunningham had the most free throws made in program history with 537. She is credited with helping to lead Missouri to the NCAA tournament for the first time in ten years.

Furthermore, she was a Third-Team All-American after her senior season. Also, Cunningham became a four-time All-SEC selection member.

Altogether, Cunningham finished averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.