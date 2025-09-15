Georgia football hasn't produced a Heisman Trophy winner since 1982. The Bulldogs have been blessed with stars post Herschel Walker. But now Gunner Stockton is fueling his Heisman hype — amid Arch Manning praise.

Yet, the Texas quarterback has looked mediocre and is losing his front runner grip. Even fellow Southeastern Conference stars D.J. Lagway, Garrett Nussmeier and LaNorris Sellers haven't dominated.

But here stands Stockton — now distancing himself from the other SEC stars in this 2025 Heisman race. Even one past winner of the iconic award is buying into the Stockton hype.

Georgia's Gunner Stockton earning endorsement from Heisman winner

Count Robert Griffin III as one who believes in Stockton's chances for the coveted award.

“Georgia QB Gunner Stockton should be on every Heisman list this week,” the 2011 winner said on Sunday via X (formerly Twitter).

“RG3” witnessed Stockton masterfully deliver in Knoxville. The runner and thrower scored off the former trait for Georgia's first touchdown. Then later hit touchdown passes of 36 and 28 yards to spark a late rally and overtime against Tennessee.

Stockton's arm and legs lifted Georgia to 502 total yards against the College Football Playoff team of last season. He threw for 304 yards in the thrilling 44-41 road win over the Volunteers.

Stockton's performance catapulted him into the conversation for CFB's top individual award. Now he's facing newer competition outside of Manning, Lagway and Sellers.

How Gunner Stockton stacks up vs. rest of Heisman field

Stockton happens to be in early competition with a familiar face to the Bulldogs.

Carson Beck is putting together his own campaign following three impressive performances for Miami. Beck shredded the nation's No. 18 ranked team South Florida this past Saturday — hitting his first 300-yard passing game (340 yards) in the 49-12 rout. The former Georgia QB1 has tossed multiple touchdowns in all three of his Miami starts.

Beck's seven touchdown passes, however, matches the total number of touchdowns Stockton has.

John Mateer of Oklahoma is another from the SEC garnering his own hype. Mateer accounted for 344 total yards in the Sooners' trouncing of Temple 42-3. Mateer owns more combined touchdowns (nine) than Stockton at the moment.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State walked into the season hearing his own buzz for the prestigious award. He struggled out the gate, though, in catching six passes for just 43 yards versus Texas. But he's since delivered back-to-back 100-yard outings against Grambling State and Ohio University. Including catching a season-best nine passes for 153 yards Saturday.

But it's Stockton with the upper hand for the following reasons: Georgia's three remaining toughest opponents of No. 14 Alabama, No. 13 Ole Miss and Manning's No. 8 Longhorns all head to Athens. Handing Stockton the advantage with the home crowd noise and his disposal of playmakers.

Only Texas features a top 20 defensive unit Stockton will face. Further budding well for his chances at ending Georgia's Heisman dry spell.