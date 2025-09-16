Jim Harbaugh does not just believe that Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James is the best safety in the NFL. In his eyes, James is the best to ever do it, and it is not particularly close.

Harbaugh has been known to be hyperbolic with his statements, but does not believe that he is overreaching with James. The veteran coach believes that James is the best safety he has “ever seen in the history of the NFL” and compared his defensive captain to “Superman.”

“I've called him the best safety I've ever seen in the history of the National Football League,” Harbaugh told reporters. “I don't think I'm going out on a limb there. Superman. When he puts on the armor, when he puts on that suit and wears that No. 3, he is donning the cape. He's a Superman out there.”

Harbaugh has been in the league for 23 years, both as a player and as a coach. The former quarterback has seen hundreds of safeties throughout his career across multiple eras, giving credence to his praise of James.

James led a shorthanded Chargers defense in the Week 2 victory, recording seven tackles and two pass breakups. His efforts in the secondary helped Los Angeles hold Geno Smith to just 180 passing yards and zero completions on passes longer than 10 air yards.

Through two games, James and the Chargers' secondary are defending at an elite level. Los Angeles has allowed just 399 passing yards and one touchdown through the air thus far, with three interceptions. They are allowing just 15 points per game to opponents, the third-fewest in the league.

Chargers safety Derwin James leading elite defense in 2025

Although still early in the year, the Chargers are off to a shockingly hot start to the 2025 season. Their 2-0 start is not surprising by itself, but few predicted that they would beat the Kansas City Chiefs and the Raiders the way that they did.

The Chargers' offense has been humming, but their defense has truly turned heads. Los Angeles has been elite at defending nearly every area, despite dealing with multiple injuries.

Harbaugh, along with the majority of the fan base, has given the bulk of the praise to standout defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. However, without key defenders Denzel Perryman and Junior Colson — and now, with the loss of Khalil Mack — the unit has heavily relied on James as its emotional and physical leader.