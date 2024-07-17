More than three decades after the release of one of iconic director John Woo’s favorite movies of his own, 1989’s The Killer, comes this generation’s iteration starring Nathalie Emmanuel.

The movie, which will premiere on Peacock Aug. 23, continues the legacy of the original, with Woo still at the helm. While Emmanuel’s Zee is very different from Chow Yun-Fat’s Ah Jong, the trailer does give off that John Woo action vibe he’s so well known for.

The Killer follows Zee, an assassin, on a complicated mission. Her mentor, played by Sam Worthington, tells her to kill a blind young woman (Diana Silvers). The idea of killing a vulnerable target doesn’t sit well with her so she lets her live. However, this means that Zee will have to go on the run from powerful men who are out to kill her. All the while, she also needs to figure out a conspiracy that may answer her questions about her past.

In the trailer, while sitting handcuffed, French policeman (Omar Sy) calls her Queen of the Dead. The rest of the video showcases why that is one of her sobriquets.

Emmanuel is best known for her role as the loyal Missandei in the HBO hit Game of Thrones. The English actress will also be seen in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis later this year. Worthington is taking a break from Pandora and is back planet-side. However, he will return to reprise his role as Jake Sully in James Cameron’s Avatar 3, which will be released next year. Sy is no stranger to action either. The French actor starred in three seasons of Netflix’s mystery thriller series Lupin.

Woo’s last project was last year’s action thriller Silent Night starring Joel Kinnaman. His first Hollywood movie was 1993’s Hard Target starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. The director is noted for his use of what’s now called “gun-fu” an almost balletic way of gun fight choreography done in close quarters. He took an almost two-decade break from Hollywood and concentrated on making films in Asia.

Woo dedicated the original film to one of his favorite directors, Martin Scorsese. If you’re a child of the ’90s, you most likely saw at least one John Woo action film. If you have, then you’re familiar with his most famous trademark: the slow motion pan and then the doves. This is the first of his films where he used this imagery. Others that followed are Hard Target, 2000’s Mission: Impossible II and 2003’s Paycheck.

But the first movie where this became iconic is 1997’s Face/Off, which starred Nicolas Cage and John Travolta. The film is probably one of the best action films in the ’90s. The movie single-handedly changed the way I feel about the song Over the Rainbow. If you haven’t seen the movie, watch it and you’ll see what I mean.

One other iconic John Woo trademark is his main characters’ use of two guns at the same time. I’m hoping to see these two and more in this version of The Killer. What’s the “more” part? Probably my favorite action movie trope: the face to face stand-off.

Let’s see if you can spot some of these trademarks in the trailer above. The Killer will start streaming on Peacock Aug. 23.