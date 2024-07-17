AMC Networks' Interview With The Vampire will start streaming on Netflix very soon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It's not just the first series of the Immortal Universe that's heading to the streaming platform as part of the two companies' curated selection of licenses. The network announced on Tuesday that it will start porting the prior seasons of 13 of its series. Most of them will premiere on Netflix Aug. 19 and two others will be launched early in 2025.

AMC and Netflix team up for 13 shows in 2024

AMC also announced that the shows will be available to stream on Netflix for 12 months. The network has done this before for shows such as The Walking Dead, Mad Men, Halt and Catch Fire, and most notably Breaking Bad. The multi-Emmy Award winning show saw its AMC linear viewership increase when its past seasons were launched on Netflix. The streaming platform also released a Breaking Bad feature in 2019 due to this success.

Obviously, AMC is hoping that Netflix can recreate the magic for these 13 shows. The series will be AMC-branded, however there are currently no details as to what this would entail.

AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan said in a statement, “This agreement puts our high-quality shows in front of the vast audience of Netflix subscribers with the AMC brand clearly represented. These curated titles are also being strategically windowed to drive interest in current and upcoming seasons on our direct-to-consumer and partner platforms.”

“We believe this significant expansion of our Netflix relationship will drive viewership and engagement on Netflix, while also raising awareness and interest in our award-winning content on AMC-branded and partner platforms across our distribution ecosystem,” she continued.

These are the 13 shows (and their past seasons) which will start streaming on Netflix next month:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 1

Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire, Season 1

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Season 1

Monsieur Spade, Season 1

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (COMPLETE)

Dark Winds, Season 1-2

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-8 (COMPLETE)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2

Into the Badlands, Seasons 1-3 (COMPLETE)

Kevin Can F*** Himself, Season 1-2 (COMPLETE)

Preacher, Seasons 1-4 (COMPLETE)

That Dirty Black Bag, Season 1

The Terror, Season 1

Starting Jan. 13, 2025, The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1 will be available to stream on Netflix. AMC added that the series will be available without commercials, even on the streamer's ad tier.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' second season, The Book of Carol, is set to premiere Sept. 29. The series has already been renewed for a third season and is currently in development.

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire recently wrapped its second season just last month. It has also been renewed for a third season which will cover the second book of The Vampire Chronicles, The Vampire Lestat. Another show that's part of the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, Mayfair Witches, is scheduled to release its second season sometime next year.

The release date for the third season of Gangs of London has not been announced yet. Monsieur Spade wrapped its first season in February, but no announcements have been made if it will get a second season. That Dirty Black Bag is planned to last for three seasons, however, there's no news yet on when season 2 will start production. The Terror has been renewed for a third season and is set to premiere next year.

Netflix isn't the only streaming partner to which AMC has licensed its programs. Last year, it signed a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery's Max through its AMC+ Picks. However, that only lasted two months. It was a deal described as a programming pop-up. The one with Netflix is definitely more expansive, even though it still has an end date.

But if Netflix can work its magic on AMC's slate of shows and cause viewership on either the network's linear channel or AMC+ subscriptions, it's possible the deal could be extended. Netflix, on the other hand, has been known to leverage “The Netflix Effect.” It's the streamer's ability to increase the viewership and/or shape the cultural conversation for a TV show.

I think it's a great decision for AMC. Its reach isn't as extensive as Netflix's so there are territories AMC series, most especially Anne Rice's Immortal Universe and The Walking Dead spin-offs, aren't available. Hopefully, the series will not be constrained to the US market. I can guarantee that international fans of both franchises would be sure to binge watch the shows when they are made available on Netflix.