While Elisabeth Shue reprised her Karate Kid role of Ali Mills in Cobra Kai Season 3, don't expect back in Season 6.

In Season 3 of the show, Shue reprised her role of Ali. She reconnects with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). It was sweet, but Shue says she is not in the upcoming sixth and final season.

Will Ali come back in Cobra Kai Season 6?

During an interview with ClutchPoints about her latest movie, The Good Half, Elisabeth Shue revealed the real reason she won't be in Cobra Kai Season 6.

“I probably will not be coming back,” Shue revealed. “I feel like the way we handled it was just perfect.”

However, Shue did concede that it would be “funny if she reappeared, just because the parting scene felt very final to me.”

But ultimately, the final scene between Ali and Johnny was a good enough bookend for Shue. In Season 3, Ali and Johnny's story ends with them parting ways. Ali tells Johnny it is good to move forward instead of getting caught up in the past.

“It felt touching and kind of perfect for what it should be,” she said. “But I'm grateful that I did that too. It was really fun.”

Elisabeth Shue reflects on The Karate Kid's 40-year legacy

The Karate Kid came out in 1984 and launched Elisabeth Shue's career. It was one of her earliest movie roles and has blossomed into a franchise with a Will Smith remake and Cobra Kai continuation. When it came out, Shue did not expect it to be such a hit.

“I did not expect anything,” Shue confessed. “It was my first film, and at first, we didn't think the title was good — which I find hilarious. [laughs]

“So yes, it was a huge surprise that it was so successful. And it's a huge surprise to me now that it's continued all these years. It's a wonderful surprise because it connects me to this young generation of kids growing up now who are watching it for the first time, or watching Cobra Kai. So I feel very grateful to be in a few films that have kind of stood the test of time to kind of connect me to this next generation,” she concluded.

What is Cobra Kai?

Cobra Kai is a continuation of the Karate Kid movies, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively. Cobra Kai follows Johnny as he re-opens the dojo and reignites his feud with Daniel.

The cast also features young stars such as Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Courtney Henggeler, and Tanner Buchanan. After airing its first two seasons on the now-defunct YouTube Red, Netflix acquired the rights to it.

Netflix has produced four seasons of Cobra Kai, with the upcoming three-part Season 6 being its last. The first part, which consists of three episodes, will premiere on July 18, 2024. The second part will follow on November 28, 2024, and the third part will come in 2025.

Utopia and Fathom Events will release The Good Half in theaters nationwide on July 23 and 25 with exclusive virtual Q&A with Nick Jonas, Robert Schwartzman, and special guest moderator Kiernan Shipka.