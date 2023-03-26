Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Johnny Depp’s net worth in 2023 is $150 million. Depp is an actor and producer who has famously starred in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film series, among many other hit films. Depp was all over the news in 2022 thanks to his much-publicized trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, but for this piece, let’s take a closer look at Johnny Depp’s net worth in 2023.

Jonny Depp’s net worth in 2023 is $150 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Johnny Depp was born in Owensboro, Kentucky. He studied at Miramar High School. However, Depp would eventually drop out of school at the age of 16 in order to pursue a career in music. In his pursuit to be a rock musician, Depp and his band, The Kids, migrated to Los Angeles.

With The Kids, Depp was able to work with the likes of Iggy Pop, Talking Heads, the Pretenders and the Ramones. Unfortunately, the band didn’t last long and eventually disbanded. As a result, Depp would eventually move to another band named Rock City Angels as a guitarist. The Rock City Angels had all the potential to make it big, especially after inking a deal with New Renaissance Records. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out.

After putting hold is career in music, Depp started to explore the acting industry. His first acting debut came in a classic horror film, A Nightmare on Elm Street. Although the role wasn’t originally for Depp, as it was supposed to be for Charlie Sheen, Wes Craven decided to instead cast Depp since they couldn’t agree to a deal with Sheen. Depp, on the other hand, was surprised to achieve the role given that he admitted how he didn’t fit the character.

Depp was reportedly paid $25,000 for playing Glen Lantz in the horror movie. A year later, he would be cast in the comedy film, Private Resort. Eventually, Depp would also become a TV actor, appearing in Lady Blue (1985), Slow Burn (1986), and Hotel (1987). However, his breakthrough came in 1987 when he portrayed the role of Officer Tom Hanson in the hit series 21 Jump Street.

As Officer Tom Hanson, Depp turned into a beloved teen idol. Although Depp was reportedly paid $45,000 per episode, he didn’t like his popularity as a teen idol and wanted to explore other character roles. Eventually, he left production after the show’s fourth season. It’s worth noting, however, he’d make a short cameo in the show’s movie adaptation in 2012. All of this, clearly, added to Johnny Depp’s net worth in 2023.

After his solid performance in 21 Jump Street, Depp would return to the big screen in solid fashion. He starred in the hit film Edward Scissorhands as the main character. The film was a success, earning $53 million domestically. For his role, Depp garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy. With his role as Edward Scissorhands, Depp also earned approximately $3 million.

Depp would continue to appear on the big screen. He starred in films such as Arizona Dream (1993), Benny & Jon (1993), What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993), Ed Wood (1994), Don Juan DeMarco (1994), Dead Man (1995), Nick of Time (1995), Donnie Brasco (1997), The Brave (1997), Cannes Man (1997), Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998), The Ninth Grade (1999), and The Astronaut’s Wife (1999).

However, his next breakthrough film was in 1999 when he portrayed the role of Ichabod Crane in Sleepy Hollow, which collected $101 million. After Sleepy Hollow, Depp would go on to appear in films such as The Man Who Cried (2000), Before Night Falls (2000), Chocolat (2000), Blow (2001), and From Hell (2001). All if this, obviously, helps to add to Johnny Depp’s net worth in 2023.

Depp would eventually make another breakthrough performance as Captain Jack Sparrow in his first film of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series for Disney. Depp played the role of Jack Sparrow in iconic fashion as a clever pirate with a lot of antics. Given how Depp played the role so well, he eventually reprised the role four more times in the film series. The Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise has been highly successful in the box office, largely in thanks to Depp’s acting performance. With this, Depp reportedly earned approximately $300 million, including an eye-whopping $55 million paycheck for starring in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in 2011.

While Depp has been highly paid for his performance as part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, he also has had other roles that landed him big money. Depp reportedly earned $18 million for his role as Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which was released in 2005. Two years later, he earned $50 million for his iconic role in the hit film Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. It’s worth noting Depp also won his first Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his performance in this film.

In 2010, Depp landed his biggest single movie paycheck for his role as The Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland. Depp was paid a lucrative $68 million, which was ranked within the top 20 for largest acting paychecks.

Moreover, Depp also earned $20 million from The Tourist (2010), where he starred opposite of Angelina Jolie. He also collected $15 million from Rum Diary (2011) and $16 million from Lone Ranger (2013). Depp also made $20 million for his role in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts. While he appeared in the series’ first two installments, the franchise fired him for the third film in the wake of the lawsuit that saw Depp go up against ex-wife Amber Heard. But nevertheless, the franchise still paid him $16 million after the firing.

Depp is surely a successful actor. But aside from acting, he also has other endeavors. Depp founded his own production company, Infinitum Nihil in 2014. Aside from this, Depp returned to his love for music by forming a rock band called Hollywood Vampires.

As for his court battle against Heard, she was found guilty of defamation. He was awarded $15 million in total damages, though a cap limited this to a total of $10.35 million. One of Depp’s lawyers was also found guilty of defamation for calling her accusations of abuse a hoax, which meant $2 million for Heard. Heard appealed the verdict, and the case was ultimately settled. The settlement involved a $1 million payment to Depp.

After that saga, Depp is starring as Louis XV in 2023’s Jeanne du Barry.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Johnny Depp’s net worth in 2023?