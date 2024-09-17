Johnson C Smith University Golden Bulls start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2013 after a dominating win against Lincoln university.

Junior wide receiver and Charlotte native Brevin Caldwell had an explosive day, he finished with a season high 152 receiving yards and a touchdown. The game prior against Morehouse he had a season high three touchdowns and 140 yards receiving.

Junior signal caller Darius Ocean had a wave of passing yards, he finished the game completing 20 passes out of 29 and throwing for a season high 296 yards and one passing touchdown.

With only 176 total rushing yards on the day the running backs surely held their own on the ground game.Michigan state transfer Quavaris Crouch had a total of three rushing touchdowns, while East Carolina transfer Kamarro Edmonds and Redshirt freshmen wideout Mason Lawson contributed a touchdown each.

Initially reported by Langston Wertz Jr. of the Charlotte Observer, head coach Maurice Flowers spoke on how it felt coming back to his former stomping grounds to produce wins for JCSU.

“It was personal for me here,” Flowers said, “because I had a history that wasn’t a winning history here, outside of individual accolades. I was a preseason All-American (at Smith, as a quarterback), but as a team, which really counts, I didn’t win. But when I came back as the head coach, I knew the process. You’re not going to erase 40 years of averaging 2.3 wins in one season. The administration knew that and that’s what they brought me back for: to build a winner.”

The Golden Bulls will open up conference play this Saturday against Virginia Union University.They are coming off a 21-33 loss to Hampton University and look to change their fortune.A player to be on the lookout for is their senior running back Jada Byers who had 105 rushing yards and a touchdown to finish the game.

That game against VUU is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on the CIAA Sports Network.