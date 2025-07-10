Delta Sigma Theta is hosting their 57th National Convention and announced a new class of honorary members into the organization, including Hip-Hop legend Queen Latifah and WNBA legend Swin Cash. Latifah and Cash join the sorority alongside other trailblazing members such as Donna Brazille, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Janice Bryant Howard, Tony Townes-Whitley, and Fawn Weaver.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. International President Elsie Cooke-Holmes spoke about the honorary member class in a quote obtained by Watch The Yard, saying, “This year's class of Honorary Members represents a powerhouse group of barrier-breaking women across politics, entertainment, business, sports, and social impact. Each one a force in her field and a reflection of Delta's enduring mission.”

Latifah first made her mark as a rapper, signing with Tommy Boy records at the age of 18 years old. Her debut album All Hail the Queen marked a new and inventive entry in the still growing Hip-Hop genre, mixing contemporary rap styles with messages of black and women empowerment.

She then segued into TV and flim, landing roles in classic projects such as Living Single, Set It Off, and the Secret Life of Bees. She most recently starred in the CBS series The Equalizer, in which she played the character of Robyn McCall. McCall uses her skills as a former CIA operative to defend the city of New York from various forms of crime.

Meanwhile, Swin Cash grew her legend on the basketball court. A former UConn star under head coach Geno Auriemma, Cash won National Titles with the Huskies in 2000 and 2002. She was then selected with the second overall pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft. She won two championships with the Detroit Shock in 2003 and 2006 and then with the Seattle Storm in 2010.

Cash, a remarkable also won an Olympic Gold Medal from the 2004 and 2012 Olympics. This achievement makes her one of only 11 women who have accomplished the remarkable feat of winning an Olympic gold medal, an NCAA Championship, a FIBA World Cup, and a WNBA Championship. She ultimately was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2022.