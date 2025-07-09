Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes has officially announced her run for Georgia State Representative in District 93. Dr. Kimes launched her campaign at a rally in downtown Atlanta yesterday.

“I'm not a career politician. I’m a mom, a doctor, and a business owner—and I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe in,” Kimes, 54, says in a statement. “I’m running to serve, and I’m ready to work.”

After years of working directly with patients and entrepreneurs, Kimes says she is enthusiastic about health care access, economic prosperity, education reform, and small business assistance, all of which will be the focus of her campaign.

“I’ve spent my life helping people build confidence, start businesses, and take control of their futures,” she says. “Now I’m bringing that same passion to the State Capitol. District 93 deserves someone who’s not just talking but doing.”

Before joining the cast of Married to Medicine, Dr. Kimes built a successful career as a cosmetic dentist specializing in veneers, full arches, single implants, and more. She is the founder and CEO of her own successful practice, Smiles by Dr. Heavenly, in Atlanta. In addition to being a member of the American Academy of General Dentistry, Academy of Implant Dentistry, National Dental Assn., and the Georgia Dental Society, Dr. Kimes is a two-time HBCU graduate. She graduated at the top of her class with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Meharry Medical College and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with minors in chemistry and military science from Florida A&M University.

In season two of Married to Medicine, Kimes was first introduced to Bravo fans. Her blunt candor has made her a fan favorite, and she has been a constant on the show ever since. When she’s not filming, she runs multiple successful dental practices and uses her Dr. Heavenly University platform to mentor aspiring dentists.

“Our people deserve real representation, someone who understands both the struggles and the solutions,” Kimes says.

