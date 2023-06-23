Joker 2 (a.k.a. Joker: Folie à Deux) is known to have some musical elements in the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga-led sequel, but the film recently garnered an interesting visual comparison to one of Francis Ford Coppola's deep cuts.

Lawrence Sher, the cinematographer of both Joker films, appeared in a YouTube video from Matti Haapoja and revealed that the filmmakers looked at Coppola's 1982 film, One From the Heart, for visual inspiration for the upcoming sequel.

Bear in mind, Coppola's One From the Heart is a musical, so it's natural that the Joker 2 crew would want to look at a musical from one of the greatest filmmakers ever for inspiration.

Joker 2 is the sequel to 2019's Oscar-winning film Joker. Todd Phillips (The Hangover) helmed it, and like the film or not, it's one of the most visually unique comic book movies ever. It's promising to hear that its sequel will take a different approach with its genre switch and not merely replicate what it did before. The first film clearly took a lot of inspiration from Martin Scorsese's 1970s works like Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy both aesthetically and story-wise. Whether or not that'd work for a sequel with musical elements is a stone better left unturned. Lady Gaga will join Joaquin Phoenix in the film as Harley Quinn.

Lawrence Sher is an experienced cinematographer who previously worked with Joker director Todd Phillips on a few projects including all three Hangover films and War Dogs.

Joker 2 is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024.