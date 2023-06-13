The release of the Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker 2 (formerly known as Joker: Folie à Deux) is still over a year away, but one of the film's stars, Zazie Beetz, has teased the film's musical aspects and Lady Gaga's performance.

Speaking to Variety at Chanel's Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in New York City, Beetz spoke about the rumors of Joker 2 featuring musical numbers and promised that these aspects will be something unexpected. “I think people will be surprised. I don't think it's going to be what they expect, around it being a musical,” Beetz teased.

“We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it's going to work really well,” she said.

Lady Gaga was a major casting announcement for the Joker sequel, as it's known she will play Harley Quinn in the film. Speaking about her presence on set, Beetz called her “super warm and kind.”

“I felt very welcome with her on set. She was doing her own character work and stuff, but she's a very grounded person. She's just Stefani,” Beetz said.

Zazie Beetz will reprise the role of Sophia Dumond from Joker. She was one of the tenants in the same apartment building that Arthur (Phoenix) lived in. He fantasized about them going out and becoming a couple when, in reality, they only met once.

Plot details for Joker 2 are still being kept under wraps, but Joaquin Phoenix will return as Arthur Fleck/Joker in the film, Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn, Zazie Beetz will play Sophie, and Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey have all been cast in the film as well.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to come out on October 4, 2024.