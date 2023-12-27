As Lady Gaga geras up to portray Harley Quinn, let's take a look at some of the best to do it before her

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, where Lady Gaga is set to take on the iconic role of Harley Quinn, fans of the DC Universe find themselves reflecting on the various live-action portrayals of the character that have graced the screens over the years.

The legacy of Harley Quinn on screen is a testament to the character's enduring appeal and the diverse interpretations brought forth by talented actors. Each portrayal has contributed nuances to Harley's personality, showcasing her as more than just the Joker's sidekick, but a dynamic and multifaceted character in her own right.

From the animated series to the silver screen, Harley Quinn has evolved into a multifaceted character, and each actress has brought her unique flair to the role. As Lady Gaga prepares to step into the clown princess's shoes, let's take a look at some of the standout Harley Quinn performances that have set the stage for this highly anticipated cinematic venture.

Margot Robbie – Suicide Squad (2016) and Birds of Prey (2020)

Margot Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn has been nothing short of groundbreaking. Debuting in Suicide Squad (2016), Robbie brought a vibrant and unpredictable energy to the character, capturing Harley's playful madness and unhinged charm. Robbie's performance was a standout in an ensemble cast, earning her widespread acclaim.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn pic.twitter.com/GMadbWeVUZ — Margot Cinematic Universe (@RCU34) December 27, 2023

Reprising the role in Birds of Prey (2020), Robbie delved deeper into Harley's psyche, offering audiences a more nuanced and independent portrayal. The film allowed her to showcase Harley's resilience and strength, establishing Robbie as a definitive modern-day Harley Quinn.

Arleen Sorkin – Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1995)

The original voice behind Harley Quinn, Arleen Sorkin, brought the character to life in the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series. Sorkin's voice work laid the foundation for Harley's distinct personality, blending humor, vulnerability, and an unwavering devotion to the Joker. Her contribution to the animated series solidified Harley Quinn as a fan-favorite and set the standard for future performances.

Tara Strong – Various Animated Series and Video Games

Tara Strong is synonymous with animated Harley Quinn in various series and video games. With an impressive range and a deep understanding of the character, Strong has voiced Harley in projects like Batman: Arkham City (2011), Batman: The Animated Series, and Justice League (2001-2004). “I’ve played over the years, Harley is probably the one that most mirrored my life,” Strong said according to Variety. Strong's versatility has allowed her to capture different facets of Harley's personality across various mediums.

Hynden Walch – The Batman (2004-2008)

Hynden Walch brought a fresh take to Harley Quinn in the animated series The Batman. Embracing a slightly different tone, Walch's portrayal showcased a more animated and dynamic Harley, bringing a mix of playfulness and chaos to the character. Her energetic performance added a new dimension to the animated Harley Quinn legacy.

Kayley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (2019-Present)

In the animated series Harley Quinn, Kayley Cuoco lends her voice to the titular character, offering a more mature and irreverent version of Harley. The series explores Harley's journey towards independence and self-discovery, and Cuoco's comedic timing and emotional depth bring a refreshing perspective to the character.

Mia Sara – Birds of Prey (2002-2003)

While the early 2000s Birds of Prey series had a relatively short run, Mia Sara's portrayal of Harley Quinn left a lasting impression. Sara's performance captured the unpredictability and manic energy of Harley, contributing to the show's unique interpretation of the character.

Vanessa Marshall – Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

In the animated film Batman: Bad Blood, Vanessa Marshall took on the role of Harley Quinn. Marshall's portrayal added a gritty and determined edge to the character, showcasing Harley as a formidable force in the Batman universe. Her performance in this standalone animated feature demonstrated Harley's resilience in the face of adversity.

Lady Gaga's Foray into the Harley Quinn World

As Lady Gaga gears up to don the iconic red and black as Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, fans are buzzing with anticipation. Known for her transformative performances on and off the stage, Lady Gaga brings a unique blend of theatricality and authenticity to her roles. With the legacy of Harley Quinn performances preceding her, Gaga has sizable shoes to fill, and audiences eagerly await her interpretation of the beloved character.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Harley Quinn portrayals, each actress has left an indelible mark, contributing to the character's enduring popularity. As Lady Gaga prepares to add her name to this illustrious list, fans can't help but wonder how she will bring her own brand of madness and brilliance to the iconic role. With Joker: Folie à Deux on the horizon, Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn is poised to become another memorable chapter in the legacy of this complex and captivating character. The stage is set for Gaga to join the ranks of actresses who have redefined and elevated Harley Quinn for a new era.