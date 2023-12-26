The sequel to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is coming soon, here's a look at official photos

Director Todd Phillips has sent shockwaves through social media with the release of two tantalizing new images from the highly-anticipated “Joker: Folie à Deux” sequel, Superherohype reports. These sneak peeks unveiled on Instagram, feature Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, captured within the haunting confines of Arkham Asylum, and a riveting new glimpse at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

New look at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in ‘JOKER 2’. pic.twitter.com/LvHb2LnTlQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 25, 2023

Phillips has strategically navigated the film's promotions, ensuring that while enticing fans with official stills, the plot remains shrouded in mystery. Unlike “Deadpool 3,” plagued by paparazzi spoilers, Phillips has sidestepped this issue by presenting polished, official images that tantalize without revealing the storyline's essence.

Joaquin Phoenix in Arkham Asylum in ‘JOKER 2’. pic.twitter.com/zAda9N6brd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 25, 2023

The upcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux” sequel takes an unconventional path, promising major musical numbers woven into the narrative. This departure from the norm hasn't fazed enthusiasts, largely due to Lady Gaga's acclaimed performances in “A Star is Born” and “House of Gucci,” garnering widespread approval for her portrayal of Harley Quinn. Fans also anticipate Phillips' innovative approach, expecting an atypical sequel that defies convention.

Phillips drew inspiration from Martin Scorsese's cinematic repertoire for the first “Joker,” channeling “Taxi Driver” and “The King of Comedy.” The sequel, however, seems to echo Scorsese's “New York, New York,” a seventies quasi-musical that, despite initial failure, earned later acclaim as a masterpiece.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is primed to dominate discussions upon its release on October 4th, 2024. The first film stirred controversy upon its debut, labeled “dangerous” by some critics. Despite attempts to undermine its impact, the movie emerged as a box office sensation. With the cultural landscape evolving, critics who once criticized the original might embrace the sequel in today's shifted conversation.