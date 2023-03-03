Jon “Bones” Jones is considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound UFC fighters ever. Jones holds a lot of UFC records in his career and will be looking to make a splash at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane as he makes the move to Heavyweight. Let’s now take a look at Jon Jones’ net worth in 2023.

Jon Jones’ net worth in 2023 (estimate): $3-15 million

Jon Jones’ net worth in 2023 is $3 million according to numerous outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, but several other outlets claim a number upward of $15 million. So there’s quite a range here, though it’s still a nice chunk of change either way.

Born in Rochester, New York, Jones comes from an athletic family. He has two brothers that played for the NFL. His older brother, Arthur, was a defensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Washington Redskins. His younger brother, Chandler, was an outside linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals.

Jon Jones was a state champion for wrestling during his high school years at Union-Endicott High School. He also football played as a defensive lineman. His football coach gave him the nickname “Bones” due to his slight frame.”

He won a national JUCO championship with Iowa Central Community College before transferring to Morrisville State College to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. However, he eventually dropped out to start his MMA career.

Jones made his professional debut in April 2008. Before signing with UFC, he held a record of 6-0 in a period of three months. His last pre-UFC match was against Moyses Gabin for the USKBA Light Heavyweight Championship. Jones won the fight via TKO in the 2nd round.

He then signed with UFC and made his debut at UFC 87 against Andre Gusmão. Jones won via unanimous decision.

Jones secured a new four-fight contract with the UFC after his third straight win in the UFC.

On December 5, 2009, Jones fought Matt Hamill at The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights Finale. He dominated Hamill as he dislocated his shoulder after a takedown and unleashed a fury of strikes. Unfortunately, Jones was disqualified for the use of illegal elbows.

This marked the first loss in Jones’ UFC career. President Dana White criticized the decision of the referee to count it as a loss on Jones’ record and claimed that it should have been marked as no contest.

Jones then faced Ryan Bader on February 5, 2011, at UFC 126. Jones won the fight via a guillotine choke submission in the 2nd round as he gave Bader his first professional loss.

He was then chosen as the replacement for title contender Rashad Evans in his scheduled bout with Light Heavyweight Champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Rua and Jones faced off on March 19, 2011, at UFC 128. Jones emerged victorious as he won via TKO in the 3rd round, making him the youngest UFC champion ever.

Jones’ first title defense was supposed to be against Rashad Evans, but he had to pull out due to a hand injury. Jones then made his first title defense against Quinton Jackson at UFC 153. He defeated Jackson via submission in the 4th round as he became the first UFC fighter to submit Jackson.

One of Jon Jones’ most memorable fights was the one against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165. It was a back-and-forth fight, but Jones prevailed via unanimous decision. Both fighters were sent to the hospital after the fight as they suffered lacerations and facial swellings.

The match earned both fighters the Fight of the Night award, and it was received with numerous positive responses. On March 8, 2020, it was announced that the fight will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s Fight Wing.

Following his successful title defense against Daniel Cormier at UFC 182, it was later revealed that he had tested positive for cocaine. He then checked himself into a rehab center following the reveal.

On April 28, 2015, Jones was stripped of the belt and was suspended by the UFC after a hit-and-run incident where he hit a pregnant woman and then fled the scene on foot. He was eventually reinstated to the active UFC roster on October 23, 2015.

Jones was then suspended two more times due to possible doping violations.

On December 29, 2018, Jones returned at UFC 232 in a rematch against Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Jones defeated Gustafsson in the 3rd round via TKO to reclaim the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

He successfully defended his title against Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos, and Dominick Reyes, respectively.

In May 2020, Jones vacated his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship after a conflict with UFC President Dana White. It was reported that Jones was looking for a Deontay Wilder-like payout of around $25-$30 million in a possible fight against Francis Ngannou.

Jones then expressed his desire to move up to the Heavyweight Division after he let go of his UFC Light Heavyweight title. Jones will be making his Heavyweight debut on March 4 against Ciryl Gane, and that should give him a nice payday.

Jon Jones has made some good money throughout his career, with MMA Salaries noting over $14 million in fight earnings. Aside from his fight earnings, Jones became the first MMA fighter to be sponsored by Nike on an international level, as well as the first fighter to have his own shoe line and be represented by Gatorade and MuscleTech.

On December 16, 2014, Jones announced that he signed a sponsorship deal with Reebok after his Nike deal was terminatedd. However, following his involvement in the hit-and-run incident, Reebok and MuscleTech pulled out of their deal with Jones.

Despite being one of the most dominant MMA fighters, Jones has been involved in a number of legal controversies such as the hit-and-run case, domestic violence and DUI arrests, as well as multiple failed drug tests. It has certainly been a roller-coaster ride of a career.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jon Jones’ net worth in 2023?