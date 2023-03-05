Jon Jones is not shying away from the GOAT talk after he beat Ciryl Gane in UFC 285. In fact based on his immediate reaction after his win, he’s loving it.

Jones made quick work of Gane for the heavyweight title, needing just a little over two minutes in the first round to take him down and force him to submission. After the 35-year-old put his rival down, Jones proceeded to do a guillotine choke to push Gane to tap out.

Fans were quick to declare Jones as the greatest fighter of all time with the win, and deservingly so. Sure enough, the new heavyweight champion welcomed the talks with open arms, even showing everyone what GOATs sound like.

JON JONES WITH THE GOAT NOISES 😂😂😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/RywU0J4TVg — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 5, 2023

Fans got to love Jon Jones even more after that. Not only is he a great fighter, but his sense of humor is also top-notch.

And hey, is there anyone actually arguing about Jones’ credentials as the GOAT fighter? This is a man who hadn’t fight in three years, but he didn’t even break a sweat in a title bout. Not to mention that Jones actually made his heavyweight debut after spending majority of his career in the Light Heavyweight division. Anyone who says otherwise probably hasn’t watched a UFC match for a long, long time.

Following his UFC 285 victory, Jon Jones called out Stipe Miocic, whom he called the “greatest heavyweight of all-time.” By the looks of it, Jones wants to solidify his GOAT status even more, and what better way to do it than fighting Miocic?