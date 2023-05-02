The Jonas Brothers are back and hitting the road! Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas have announced a 35-date North American tour to support not just their upcoming record, The Album, per Billboard.

Dubbed as the pop rock trio’s most ambitious outing yet, “Five Albums. One Night. The Tour” will kick off in August with a pair of shows at Yankee Stadium in New York City. From there, the band will spend about two months making stops at venues across the United States and Canada, including Wrigley Field in Chicago, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

Fans who are eagerly waiting to secure tickets should try Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale, which opens Tuesday, May 9. Registration for the presale is currently open and will be until Saturday, May 6. Those who are selected will receive a special Verified Fan access code prior to the sale.

The Jonas Brothers have come a long way since their formation in 2005. They rose to fame with their debut album, It’s About Time, and went on to release four more studio albums before taking a hiatus in 2013. In 2019, they made their much-anticipated comeback with the release of their album Happiness Begins, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

With their upcoming tour, the Jonas Brothers are proving that they are back and better than ever. The band promises to take fans on a musical journey through their nearly two-decade career, performing hits from their past and present albums. Five Albums. One Night. The Tour is not one to be missed. Whether you are a longtime fan or a new listener, this Jonas Brothers tour is sure to be a memorable experience for all.