The Jonas Bothers, who are fans of the New York Yankees, were excited to meet Aaron Judge on Tuesday. They recently announced that they will be performing at Yankee Stadium in August, and attended the ball park on Tuesday.

Joe Jonas posted an image on Twitter of the brothers meeting the Yankees’ captain.

So great seeing you @TheJudge44 😎 pic.twitter.com/CWr2mctnaq — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 4, 2023

“So great seeing you @TheJudge44,” Jonas wrote.

They also caught up with manager Aaron Boone, image via Bryan Hoch.

Aaron Boone meets the Jonas Brothers, who will be performing at Yankee Stadium in August: pic.twitter.com/OD6S560fkF — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 4, 2023

Finally, the Jonas Brothers fielded questions from the media. Nick Jonas touched on the brothers’ fandom of the Yankees, and displayed impressive knowledge of the team, per Hoch as well.

Sometimes you come down to watch #yankees batting practice and wind up interviewing the @jonasbrothers. pic.twitter.com/0bNVuZcBXE — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 4, 2023

“Huge baseball fans,” Nick Jonas said. “Lifelong Yankees fans growing up in Jersey. This was always our team.”

Nick Jonas was asked if he had any advice for rookie Anthony Volpe.

“No advice, we stay in our lane. We’re just musicians… but you know, he’s killing it.”

He later discussed his favorite players of all time.

“Of all time, obviously Derek Jeter is number one,” Nick Jonas stated. “Grew up watching that All-Star team of Jorge Posada, (Hideki) Matsui, Bernie Williams… so it was a pretty special time to fall in love with this game, with this team. Right now, obviously Aaron Judge is doing pretty amazing things. Just got to meet him a little while ago, seems like a great guy. He’s enormous, but yeah, he’s doing great.”

Kevin Jones later added that his favorite memory of Yankee Stadium was going to his first Yankees game.

The Jonas Brothers will perform at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 8th.