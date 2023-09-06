There are four days left until the Arizona Cardinals Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders, and Jonathan Gannon still won't reveal the identity of his starting quarterback. Jonathan Gannon has indicated that Arizona knows if it'll be Josh Dobbs or Clayton Tune under center to start the 2023 season. The Cardinals' coach simply won't tell the rest of us.

Gannon believes that refusing to reveal the Cardinals Week 1 starting quarterback gives the team a competitive advantage. It could be Dobbs, whom Arizona traded for on Aug. 24. Tune was selected in the fifth round of this year's draft and also has a chance to be the No. 1 Cardinals quarterback against the Commanders.

“I ain’t telling you anything,” Gannon told reporters Wednesday, via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Dobbs is viewed as the favorite to land the starting job. The veteran was drafted by the Steelers in 2017 and made two starts for the Tennessee Titans last season. Dobbs didn't exactly look like a starting-caliber quarterback, posting a 73.8 passer rating.

Tune is much more of an unknown in his first year out of Houston. The Cardinals coaches have been impressed with the rookie, so it's possible that Gannon will give him the nod. Tune completed nine of 12 passes for 85 yards in Arizona's preseason finale.

Little is expected of Arizona in Gannon's first year at the helm. The Cardinals are one of the biggest underdogs on the Week 1 schedule. It's unknown when Kyler Murray will be cleared to return from his torn ACL and reclaim the starting Cardinals quarterback spot.

It's been widely speculated that the Cardinals have their eyes on replacing Murray with USC quarterback Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft.