The Arizona Cardinals might be staring down the barrel of an abysmal season amid a front office and coaching staff willing to cut very serviceable players and trade guys who have made a difference for them in the past. Despite the rumors of a tank job underway, head coach Jonathan Gannon is filmed still trying to hype up his squad during a team speech, although the reactions are less than friendly, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jonathan Gannon is getting severely roasted in the comments, as many allude to the fact that no one believes the Cardinals are going to find success this season. Additionally, a lot of attention is brought to the less than enthusiastic expressions on many of the players faces, something a head coach does not want to see while giving a pump-up speech.

Obviously, how the Cardinals fare this season will have to remain to be seen until the NFL regular season begins. Nevertheless, they just traded former starters Isaiah Simmons and Josh Jones for picks, while waiving former starter Rashard Lawrence as well. Add these moves to the fact that they are going to be starting either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune at quarterback in Week 1, it is hard for a Cardinals fan to have any hope right now.

Tune into the Cardinals regular season to see if Gannon can inspire some faith within the locker room and spearhead some surprise victories this season. Based on the reactions to this team speech, there are very few people who believe this is a possibility.