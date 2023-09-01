The Arizona Cardinals might be staring down the barrel of an abysmal season amid a front office and coaching staff willing to cut very serviceable players and trade guys who have made a difference for them in the past. Despite the rumors of a tank job underway, head coach Jonathan Gannon is filmed still trying to hype up his squad during a team speech, although the reactions are less than friendly, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cardinals’ HC Jonathan Gannon tries to set the tone for the season in the latest episode of #CardsFlightPlan, “Coach and the Coordinators”. Now available on Cardinals YouTube channel: https://t.co/c6IWkLjvlw pic.twitter.com/sXbislaAFv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2023

Budda’s face says it all. Come join the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/eJPJfHoI6Q — Philly Dawgs (@PHLDawgs) September 1, 2023

Leaked footage of every Jonathan Gannon pep talk this season: pic.twitter.com/xJ5B1PoxtO — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) September 1, 2023

“We’re here to win games… just not THIS year because the 2024 NFL Draft is loaded!” — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 1, 2023

Set the tone for 3-14? — ElderKarl (@ElderKarl68) September 1, 2023

My man watches succession every night for inspiration 😂 — K Ivy (@Ivyman_FF) September 1, 2023

this is about to turn into a meme after he gets fired mid season nobody even looked close to enthused — Chuck (@Chuck_cer) September 1, 2023

Jonathan Gannon is getting severely roasted in the comments, as many allude to the fact that no one believes the Cardinals are going to find success this season. Additionally, a lot of attention is brought to the less than enthusiastic expressions on many of the players faces, something a head coach does not want to see while giving a pump-up speech.

Obviously, how the Cardinals fare this season will have to remain to be seen until the NFL regular season begins. Nevertheless, they just traded former starters Isaiah Simmons and Josh Jones for picks, while waiving former starter Rashard Lawrence as well. Add these moves to the fact that they are going to be starting either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune at quarterback in Week 1, it is hard for a Cardinals fan to have any hope right now.

Tune into the Cardinals regular season to see if Gannon can inspire some faith within the locker room and spearhead some surprise victories this season. Based on the reactions to this team speech, there are very few people who believe this is a possibility.