Jonathan Gannon's first six months as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals has been, in a word, interesting. From confusing metaphors to awkward interactions with players, there's still a lot of unknown surrounding the 2023 Cardinals and their new head coach.

What isn’t unknown, to Gannon at least, is that he wants Kyler Murray to be his quarterback. Murray is part of the reason why Gannon took the job, despite the Cardinals quarterback tearing his ACL last December, an injury that will delay his 2023 debut.

The current narrative around Murray is that of a lazy football player who doesn’t enjoy the sport as much as you'd want a quarterback to. Gannon says that could not be further from the truth.

“He loves ball, he loves ball,” Gannon said, via Zak Keefer. “That was the other thing, the narrative on him — completely wrong. Completely wrong. Everything I’ve asked him to do, he’s done, more so. Have I challenged some of his actions that I didn’t love? Yes, and I’ve talked to him about it.”

The old Cardinals regime trusted Murray enough to give him a five-year contract worth $230 million. The new regime has to determine whether they'll be the ones paying his massive salary beyond this season.

The Cardinals are not expected to be a good team in 2023. They have a chance of getting the No. 1 pick in next year's draft, which is usually used on a quarterback. If it were up to Jonathan Gannon, it seems like Arizona would go in a different direction with the pick in favor of Kyler Murray.

If and when he's back on the field for the Cardinals, Murray has to prove his coach right.