Jonathan Kuminga's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. Kuminga is a forward for the Golden State Warriors coming off a breakout season and could be on the verge of a big contract extension. He also has won an NBA title with the Warriors in his rookie season. Let's take a closer look at Jonathan Kuminga's net worth in 2024.

Jonathan Kuminga's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $5 million

Jonathan Kuminga's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Jonathan Kuminga was born on Oct. 6, 2002, in Goma, DR Congo. He attended Huntington Prep School. After his freshman year, Kuminga transferred to Our Savior New American School.

Here, he averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game as a sophomore, as per sources. Kuminga then transferred to The Patrick School. In his junior year, Kuminga averaged 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per outing.

Coming out of high school, Kuminga was a five-star recruit according to ESPN. As a tantalizing prospect, Kuminga earned several offers from different college basketball programs. These included Washington, Alabama, UConn, Texas Tech, St. John's, Illinois, Georgia, Duke, Auburn and Arizona State.

Jonathan Kuminga plays for NBA G-League Ignite

Despite the myriad of offers from prestigious college basketball programs, Kuminga opted to suit up for the NBA G-League Ignite. According to reports, top young prospects who decide to play for the NBA G-League Ignite can earn up to as much as $500,000. Given that Kuminga was a blue-chip prospect, it wouldn't be surprising if he raked in that lucrative amount.

Kuminga played for 13 games with the Ignite squad. He averaged a solid 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 39 percent from the field overall.

Jonathan Kuminga is drafted by the Warriors

After a solid stint with the NBA G-League Ignite, Kuminga officially declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Golden State Warriors selected him in the first round with the seventh overall pick.

Shortly after, Kuminga signed a two-year rookie deal worth $24.9 million, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Kuminga registered 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game while shooting 51 percent from the field overall.

But more importantly, Kuminga was part of the Warriors squad that went all the way to win the 2022 NBA championship after knocking out the Boston Celtics in six games at the NBA Finals.

By helping the Warriors win a championship, Kuminga became the second-youngest player to win an NBA championship at 19 years and 253 days, as per sources. The only other NBA player younger than Kuminga was 2003 NBA Draft's second-overall pick Darko Milicic, who was also crowned a champion in his rookie season.

Since then, Kuminga is slowly establishing himself in the Warriors rotation. However, it hasn't been smooth all throughout. Fresh from winning an NBA title, the Warriors were in the midst of a crossroads, whether to win within Stephen Curry's closing window or to invest in young core pieces.

As a result, Kuminga was often involved in trade discussions. In his sophomore year, Kuminga tallied 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

In the 2023-24 season, Kuminga averaged a career-high 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 53 percent from the field overall. Thanks to a breakout season, Kuminga is becoming a reliable option for the aging Warriors in terms of scoring.

Kuminga is poised to be the future of the Golden State Warriors. As a result, it isn't surprising that the former lottery pick attracted the attention of major brands. Some of the major brands he has partnered with include NBA 2K and Nike.

Representing DR Congo internationally

While Kuminga plays for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA, he also represents DR Congo in international competitions. The NBA champion wore the national team colors for DR Congo at the 2023 FIBA World Cup African Qualifiers. In three games, Kuminga put up 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

The 2024-25 season will be the final one under contract for Kuminga, so he is eligible for a large contract extension, and the Warriors appear to be very interested in locking him up for the foreseeable future. However, nothing has been completed yet. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jonathan Kuminga's net worth in 2024?