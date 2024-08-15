If you’re on the opposing team from Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, you would hate it when he starts doing his iconic “Night Night” celebration. That gesture means he has shot a dagger that most likely ended the game. During the 2024 Olympics, Curry’s “Night Night” celly also meant that Team USA had effectively won the gold medal.

So, it made all the sense in the world for him to recreate his Paris celebration when the Americans finally went home after the games. In this video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter, the entire Team USA celebrated their homecoming.

Curry says Night Night

Many NBA players have done legendary celebrations after completing memorable moments. Michael Jordan has “The Shrug,” while LeBron James has “The Silencer.” Now, add “Night Night” to the NBA’s most popular celebrations, as people all around the world have started copying it during their games.

The Warriors star deserves to do “Night Night” all he wants, too, since Curry iced the gold medal for Team USA with a flurry of three-pointers in the clutch against France. Moreover, his last three felt like a heat-check, an off-balance heave over the outstretched arms of Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum. Any responsible coach would have pulled a player out of the game after pulling that stunt, but not Stephen Curry.

In the semifinal, Team USA’s comeback win against Serbia also needed every point Curry scored, as he exploded for 36 points on nine made threes to help the team overcome a 17-point deficit to advance to the gold medal game. By the way, he was also one bucket away from beating Carmelo Anthony’s all-time Olympic scoring record of 37 points.

Coming home to the Warriors

With Stephen Curry about to say “Night Night” to his NBA career, the Warriors should do everything they can to win as many titles as possible while the Chef can still cook. However, losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks was definitely not a good start. Likewise, refusing to part with Brandin Podziemski in the failed deal for Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen doesn’t seem like something a responsible front office would do for an aging superstar who can still propel his team to a championship.

In any case, both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have a lot on their plate if they want to return to NBA glory. Can the Warriors help their superstar finish his career with another championship?