Jonathan Majors has two more allegations from women he was with before, citing his emotional and physical abusive patterns.

Jonathan Majors faces other allegations from two more women. The actor found guilty of reckless assault and harassment in December 2023. Per Hollywood Reporter, the two women claim Majors has a purported pattern of physical and emotional abuse. During his time on the set of the HBO series “Lovecraft Country.”

Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper disclosed their experiences with Majors. The two women detailed instances of alleged physical and emotional mistreatment during their relationships with him from 2013 to 2019. Jonathan Majors' allegations allege that he was controlling and isolating, exerting dominance over their lives and careers.

Priya Chaudhry, Majors' lawyer, acknowledged the toxicity of his relationships with Duncan and Hooper. But disputed most claims of physical abuse. Chaudhry denied knowledge of the HBO complaint and asserted that Majors never received objections to his behavior.

The recent allegations come after Majors' conviction related to an incident with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari, in March 2023. Jabbari testified that Majors physically assaulted her during an argument, resulting in charges of reckless assault and harassment.

Duncan, engaged to Majors from 2015 to 2019, recounted feeling devalued and isolated during her relationship. She alleged instances of physical violence, including threats to strangle and kill her. Hooper, who also experienced emotional abuse, claimed she felt trapped and alone, particularly during a pregnancy termination. When Majors refused to support her.

Interviews with the “Lovecraft Country” crew revealed concerns as well, pushing Jonathan Majors allegations further. Several women also felt threatened and hindered in their work. Despite complaints to HBO, Majors allegedly received only a mild reprimand, which some crew members deemed insufficient.