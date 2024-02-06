We'll see what kind of punishment he gets in a few months.

Ex-MCU actor Jonathan Majors sentencing is delayed.

He was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, and sentencing is now scheduled for April 8, THR reports. Sentencing was originally set to begin Tuesday.

All of this is from an incident last year on March 25. It was between him and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Jabbari testified about the Loki actor injuring her — including prying her finger from her phone, striking her head, and throwing her in a car.

This led to the star being dropped by Marvel Studios. After his role as Kang the Conqueror, the actor was set to become the next big thing in the MCU. He was to be a leading character in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars — but that's not happening.

Other projects of his have also fallen off the map. This includes a role in 48 Hours in Vegas with Dennis Rodman, and his already filmed movie, Magazine Dreams, is on the market still.

Regarding the case against him, he's adamant he didn't do anything wrong. Majors talked about it with GMA back in January.

“I'm standing there, and the verdict comes down,” he said. “I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'”

Regarding the incident, he said, “I pick her up, I put her back in the car. I'm trying to get rid of her. I'm trying to get away from her, as the video shows, you know? Second biggest mistake of my life, I try to keep her in the car.”

We'll see what gets handed down to Jonathan Majors on April 8 with sentencing.