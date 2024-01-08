Jonathan Majors denied the allegations against him in his first interview since the guilty verdict last month.

Jonathan Majors has broken his silence since his assault conviction. In an interview with Good Morning America, Majors denied the allegations.

Breaking his silence

Speaking to Linsey Davis on Good Morning America (via Variety), Majors denied being responsible for Grace Jabbari’s injuries. “That did not happen,” he claimed.

When asked how her injuries, which included a fractured finger and a cut behind her ear, happened, Majors responded, “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it.”

Davis then asked, “You’re confident you didn’t do it?” to which he replied, “I have no question.”

Upon hearing the guilty verdict last month, Majors claimed that he was “absolutely shocked and afraid.” He would continue by recalling the experience.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down,” Majors stated. “I say, ‘How is that possible?’ Based off the evidence — based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence — how is that possible?”

On March 25, 2023, Majors was arrested in New York City after assaulting Jabbari. The trial began in November 2023 with him pleading not guilty to the misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. Then, on December 18, Majors was found guilty on a count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a charge of harassment. His sentencing will take place on February 6, 2024.

Jonathan Majors is an actor known for his roles in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Harder They Fall, and Lovecraft Country. He was introduced into the MCU as Kang the Conquerer in Loki and reprised the role in Season 2 as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Upon the guilty verdict, Marvel Studios dropped Majors as Kang. He also starred in Magazine Dreams, which Searchlight Pictures acquired out of Sundance last year. The film has yet to be released to the public.