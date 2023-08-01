Coach Ryan Day and his Ohio State football program have been attracting a lot of talent. This means that some might not get as much time to shine in the gridiron as others. A lot of these young hopefuls carry a dream to make it to the NFL but they cannot push through once playing time is scarce. This and other factors like committing too early such as they do not hear out better offers may affect the decisions of athletes. Jontae Gilbert just so happens to be one of these stars. He officially announced his plans to part ways with the Buckeyes and explore other options.

Tavien St-Clair will now be the sole recruit for Ryan Day as Jontae Gilbert rescinded his commitment. Ohio State football did not depart from the four-star safety without giving them some love. He unveiled his de-commitment in a statement, via Hayes Fawcett of On 3 Sports.

“First off I want to thank God for all of the blessings he has been sending my way. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me through my decision. This was a very hard decision to make but after long talks with my family and my coaches, I now want to say I am opening back up my recruiting and de-commit from Ohio State. Respect my decision! Thank you Buckeye Nation for everything and to all the Ohio State coaching staff.”

The young star has a long way to go in his junior and senior varsity playing days. His 24 offers outside of the Buckeyes will surely grow over time.