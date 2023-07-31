After priority linebacker target Kyngston Viliamu-Asa committed to Notre Dame last week, Ohio State football has gotten back on track on their recruiting trail, landing a commitment from four-star cornerback Aaron Scott this weekend (per The Athletic's Cameron Teague Robinson and Austin Meek).

Scott — who played locally at Springfield High School — committed to the Buckeyes over Michigan and Oregon. This was in large part due to the recruiting efforts of cornerbacks coach Tim Walton, a popular figure amongst players. 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Scott ranks No. 52 nationally, No. 5 among cornerbacks, and No. 2 in the state of Ohio in the Class of 2024.

Now a headliner in a recruiting class that ranks No. 2 in the nation, Scott and fellow in-state cornerback Bryce West (Glenville High School) give Ohio State football pledges from the top two prospects in the state. Scott may very well have the better ball-skills, but West is no slouch in coverage and has speed to kill.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With 2024 four-star cornerback Miles Lockhart (Chandler, AZ) and 2024 four-star safety Garrett Stover (Sunbury, OH) also committing to the Buckeyes, an Ohio State secondary that allowed 200.5 passing yards per game last season has the opportunity to regain their dominance this year and beyond.

This despite the departures of fifth-year senior Tanner McCalister and Ronnie Hickman, arguably their two best defensive backs in 2022.

In 2023, senior cornerback Denzel Burke — who has amassed 17 career pass deflections — will be looking to return to his freshman form now that he's fully healthy. Sophomore cornerback Jyaire Brown will look to build upon a promising freshman campaign. Ole Miss transfer cornerback Davison Igbinosun, the top-ranked player in New Jersey in the Class of 2022, could have a major impact for the Buckeyes secondary as well.