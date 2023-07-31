Michigan football fans got some salt rubbed into their wounds by now-Ohio State football commit Aaron Scott Jr. The cornerback revealed his decision to take his talents to Columbus instead of Ann Arbor on Sunday, but not before savagely trolling the Wolverines in a move that had Michigan fans riled up on social media.

During an Instagram Live session, Scott can be seen standing up when it was time to announce his decision. He had a Michigan backpack in his hands, as though to suggest that he was going to select Michigan football. However, he turned the tables on those expecting him to go to the Wolverines by pulling out an Ohio State Buckeyes jersey out of the bag, to the chagrin of every Michigan fans watching.

Top 50 CB Aaron Scott Jr. pulled the Ohio State jersey out the Michigan backpack to make his commitment💀https://t.co/qKvZK2fvmmpic.twitter.com/x9yq7VwAVW — On3 (@On3sports) July 30, 2023

“Not built to play at Michigan,” tweeted @ChopChop570.

Another gave Scott some sort of a warning: “Hasn’t Michigan blown osu out 2 years in a row ? Lmao kids in for a surprise,” said Twitter user @blueman67234998.

“Damn, these recruits be brutal, man. 😂😂,” said @stephens_brad.

Scott had Michigan, Ohio State, and the Oregon Ducks as the three schools to choose from on his final list, but ultimately went with the program he believed the most would be best for him.

“I have been to Ohio State six or seven times, and it is home,” Scott shared with On3. “Ever since the first time I visited, it was love at first sight. I loved it from the beginning; and my dad and my family loved it. It just felt right from the very beginning with Ohio State.”