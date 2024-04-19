Jontay Porter's net worth in 2024 is $6 million. Porter is a professional basketball player who last played for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA.
He was recently handed a lifetime ban by the NBA. In addition to this, he is also known as the younger brother of Denver Nuggets player Michael Porter Jr. Let's take a closer look at Jontay Porter's net worth in 2024.
What is Jontay Porter's net worth in 2024?: $6 million (estimate)
Jontay Porter's net worth in 2024 is $6 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Marca.
Jontay Porter was born on Nov. 15, 1999, in Columbia, Missouri. He attended Father Tolton Regional Catholic High School where he averaged 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the boys basketball team before helping them win the Missouri Class 3 State Championship.
By his junior year, Porter transferred to Nathan Hale High School. He played an instrumental role in helping Nathan Hale High School clinch the Washington Class 3A State Championship with a dominant 29-0 record. Porter put up 14.3 points and 13.6 rebounds, as per sources.
Coming out of high school, Porter was considered a five-star prospect, according to ESPN. As a blue-chip prospect, the 6-foot-10 big man received offers from college basketball programs such as Washington and Missouri. Porter committed to the University of Missouri.
Jontay Porter's career with Missouri basketball
Porter was a one-and-done prospect for the University of Missouri. In a Missouri Tigers' uniform, Porter averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44 percent from the field overall.
The Missouri Tigers were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Nevertheless, Porter was still awarded SEC Sixth Man of the Year and made the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Originally, Porter was supposed to play more seasons for the Missouri Tigers. However, a series of knee injuries ultimately sidelined Porter's college basketball career.
Jontay Porter signs with the Grizzlies
Sidelined by a series of knee injuries, Porter decided to officially declare for the 2019 NBA Draft. However, he never heard his name called on draft night.
But before the latter parts of the 2019-20 season, Porter was signed to a rest-of-season deal. The deal was reportedly worth $197,933, according to HoopsHype.
Porter only saw NBA action in the 2020-21 season. The Missouri alum signed a three-year rookie deal worth $5.9 million with the Grizzlies, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Porter put up 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 53 percent from the field overall in only 11 games.
During his rookie season, Porter juggled his time with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Memphis Hustle, which is the former's affiliate team in the NBA G-League. In nine games, Porter tallied 7.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 34 percent from the field overall.
In the 2022-23 season, without an NBA team, Porter joined the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA G-League affiliate team. He registered 11.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35 percent from the floor in 17 games.
Jontay Porter signs with the Pistons
After wrapping up his season with the Wisconsin Herd, Porter landed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Detroit Pistons just before the start of the 2023-24 season, as per reports. However, Porter was waived by the Pistons just over a month later and never saw action for the team.
Although Porter never suited up for the Pistons, he did manage to join the Detroit Pistons' NBA G-League affiliate squad, the Motor City Cruise. The Cruise acquired the services of Porter after a trade with the Wisconsin Herd for Kyler Edwards and Jaime Echenique.
Jontay Porter signs with the Raptors
Porter never saw action for the Motor City Cruise, especially after getting called up by the Toronto Raptors. Porter agreed to a two-way contract with the Raptors on a two-way contract worth $411,794. In a Raptors uniform, Porter accumulated averages of 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 39 percent from the floor.
While playing for the Raptors, the team assigned Porter to play for the Raptors 905, its NBA G-League affiliate. In seven games, Porter averaged 13.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34 percent from the field overall.
Jontay Porter's NBA lifetime ban
🚨Jontay Porter has received a lifetime ban from the NBA for violating the league’s gaming rules, the league has announced. pic.twitter.com/R8xjZpPAAD
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 17, 2024
In April 2024, the NBA issued a lifetime ban for Porter due to sports betting. He is the first NBA player to be issued the major penalty since Ron Tarpley in 1995.
An investigation uncovered that Porter placed 13 bets through a friend's online betting account, including betting on at least one Raptors game. His total winning amount turned out to be only $21,965.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jontay Porter's net worth in 2024?