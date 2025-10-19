The New York Giants took a commanding 13-0 lead over the Denver Broncos behind stout defense. Except Jevon Holland went down with a key NFL injury during the first half.

The safety tried to play through pain, but Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network revealed the extent of Holland's ailment.

“Giants ruled out S Jevon Holland (knee), who returned to the game at one point after getting hurt earlier,” Garafolo posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Holland never got to tally a single tackle in the Rocky Mountains. Paulson Adebo and Dru Phillps both led the Giants with four solo tackles in his absence.

How Giants have fared with Jevon Holland

Article Continues Below

The veteran defender arrived in the 2025 offseason after starting out with the Miami Dolphins. Holland let out the February single that he had played his final game with Miami.

The Giants locked him in on a three-year, $45.3 million deal in March. He became expected to bolster the tackling and ball-hawking on the backend of the New York defense.

He's collected 17 total tackles and 12 solo stops while breaking up three passes.

Holland last played a full game on Oct. 9 — which was the 34-17 rout of the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. He grabbed three tackles with one solo stop and broke up a Jalen Hurts pass.

His Giants entered Empower Field at 2-4 overall. But added one more touchdown after Holland left — a 31-yard Tyrone Tracy Jr. run that extended the lead to 19-0 in the third quarter.