By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

In one of the most thrilling matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, the France national team ended up having the last laugh over England via a 2-1 win in the quarterfinal round.

Both European powerhouses had their fair share of pivotal goal-scoring chances throughout the match. Ultimately, England wound up winning the possession battle over France, but goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud were all that Les Bleus needed to clinch a spot in the World Cup semifinal round.

England had a golden opportunity in the second half to knot the score up at 2-2, as Mason Mount won a penalty kick for the Three Lions after being fouled in the penalty box by Theo Hernandez. Tottenham forward Harry Kane stepped up to the plate to take the penalty kick, and he ended up skying his attempt to the dismay of the England fans in attendance.

Kane received plenty of support from his England teammates after the defeat to France, including from Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson.

“We know how many penalties Harry’s scored for us, scored the first one how many goals he has contributed for us to even get here,” Henderson said after the match. “He will be stronger for in the long run. He is a world-class striker, our captain.”

England manager Gareth Southgate also issued his support to the veteran striker.

“We win and lose as a team, we let a couple of goals in and missed a few chances,” Southgate told ITV after the match.

“He’s been incredible for us and so reliable in those situations, we wouldn’t be here but for the number of goals he’s scored for us.”

For Henderson, he sees that it was just not England’s day.

“Difficult to find the right words,” Henderson said. “I thought we gave everything in the game, disappointed to go 1-0 down but I thought the character and the mentality to keep going in the second half and find the equalizer.

“We gave it everything and unfortunately it wasn’t our night.”

England will now turn its attention to its upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying schedule, which is set to kick off next year.