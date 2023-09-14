Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love reacted to the injury to Packers great and now New York Jet Aaron Rodgers after his injury on Monday night. Per the USA Today Packers beat writer Ryan Wood, Love was sympathetic to his former teammate and offered his full support for his recovery. Love said that the injury sucks but he says that he's sure that Rodgers will be back.

“I can’t speak for him, but I know him. He’s a very competitive person, and I have no doubt he’ll be back. He’ll kill it in recovery and be back.”

It's also been reported that Love texted Rodgers an encouraging message as well to check in on him after the injury. Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles only four plays into his Jets tenure in the Monday Night Football opening matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers left the game and didn't return and was ruled out for the season following further evaluation on Tuesday morning.

Rodgers broke his silence on the injury by posting to his Instagram on Wednesday, saying, “Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0.”