The Green Bay Packers will be facing the Chicago Bears in a few days, and they could be without their running back. Josh Jacobs is currently dealing with knee and ankle injuries, and though he didn't practice the first two days last week, he was still able to suit up against the Denver Broncos.

The same thing could happen this time around, as head coach Matt LeFleur noted that he won't practice today, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“Josh Jacobs and Zach Tom won’t practice again today, LaFleur said. They’ll have up until inactives. Last official practice today before flying to Chicago tomorrow,” Schneidman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With this being the last practice before they go to Chicago, Jacobs' status could be in doubt for the upcoming game. If Jacobs can't go, Emmanuel Wilson will take most of the snaps in the backfield, and he's been effective in the time that he's gotten on the field.

Jacobs has been dealing with injuries throughout the season, but he's been able to tough them out for the most part. The Packers should be cautious with how they handle Jacobs, as he could be key for them in the postseason.

The Packers have dealt with several injuries on offense this season, but they've been able to weather the storm. Outside of Jacobs, Christian Watson is the other player on offense whose status is uncertain against the Bears. He suffered an injury against the Broncos, but after being a limited participant in a recent practice, Watson noted that he should be good to go for the game.

“It’s feeling pretty good for everything considered, so I think it’ll be alright for the game … we’re at the point in the season where you gotta fight through some stuff, so should be good,” Watson said.