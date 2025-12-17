The Green Bay Packers will be facing the Chicago Bears in a big divisional matchup, and they'll already be missing Micah Parsons on defense as he suffered a torn ACL last week. There's a chance the Packers could be missing a player on offense as well, with Christian Watson dealing with an injury.

Though he's dealing with a chest and shoulder injury, head coach Matt LaFleur says that Watson is doing everything he can to play.

“He's fighting to play, for sure, ultimately, it's going through the process and seeing where he's at. He's got to prove it,” LaFleur said.

