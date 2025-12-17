A brutal Sunday in Denver got even heavier for Green Bay once the injury details started coming out, with the Packers now staring at a situation where Micah Parsons goes down, and Evan Williams is collateral damage on the very same snap.

As previously reported, ESPN noted the Packers are preparing for the possibility that Williams could miss multiple weeks with a knee injury. That alone is a big hit because he leads the team with three interceptions, and takeaways have been one of the few steady ways for this defense to swing momentum when things get messy.

Now there’s a fresh layer to it.

Rob Demovsky reported on X that Williams sustained a sprained MCL on the same play that Parsons got hurt. Williams said he didn’t even realize Parsons was injured at first, until he noticed only one trainer came to him while a huge crowd of staff surrounded Parsons. That detail tells you how quickly the moment turned from “two guys banged up” to “all hands on deck.”

The timing is ugly. Green Bay already left that Broncos game with Parsons’ knee injury believed to be a torn ACL, and Matt LaFleur acknowledged afterward that it “doesn’t look good.”

Article Continues Below

Losing your primary pressure-wrecker is hard enough. Losing your interception leader in the secondary on the same play is the kind of double hit that forces a defense to change its weekly plan, not just shuffle a depth chart.

The next question is how conservative the Packers will be with Williams. The reporting has been that the injury isn’t considered severe, and Williams is hoping to avoid missed time, but Green Bay’s reputation for caution matters here.

There is at least a small piece of better news on the offensive side. Christian Watson returned to practice in a limited capacity after his injury scare, and he said he expects to be good for the Bears game, adding that this late in the season, you “fight through some stuff.”

Green Bay doesn’t get to pause the season while the training room fills up. The Packers have to absorb it, patch it, and keep moving, starting with figuring out how to survive without the ripple effects turning into a full collapse.