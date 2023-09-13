The New York Jets proved their mettle Monday, rallying for a 22-16 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills after losing Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter to a season-ending Achilles injury.

On Thursday, two Jets players were singled out by the NFL for their performances in that gutty victory.

Safety Jordan Whitehead was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. And rookie kick/punt returner Xavier Gipson was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Whitehead tied a Jets record with three interceptions and made two tackles, playing 68 of 69 defensive snaps. The 26-year-old had never had more than two interceptions in a season.

Jordan Whitehead ties the @nyjets franchise record with 3 INT in a game. He is the 9th to do it and first since Ty Law in 2005 at home vs. the Bills.pic.twitter.com/KuEDYpX1NP — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 12, 2023

“He was outstanding. He's been outstanding,” coach Robert Saleh said postgame Monday. “He was four dropped interceptions away from having an All-Pro year last year. He caught 'em all today.”

Pro Football Focus gave Whitehead an outstanding 91.8 overall grade and a 90.0 grade in pass coverage.

Undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson feted for NFL debut heroics

Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for the game-winning touchdown in overtime Monday. It was the third time in NFL history that a game ended on an OT punt return TD and the first since Patrick Peterson in 2011. It was an incredible NFL debut for Gipson, who also averaged 23 yards on two kickoff returns.

“I'm going to speak for our entire locker room and say we knew he was going to get one today,” Saleh said after the win. “We just had a feeling. That kid is electric with the ball in his hands.”

Gipson made the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie out of Stephen P. Austin University.

Whitehead and Gipson helped spur the Jets to victory after Rodgers went down four plays into the season. The Jets confirmed his Achilles tear Tuesday and Wednesday Saleh said he believed Rodgers will return next season at age 40, adding “I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out.”