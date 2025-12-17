The Green Bay Packers will be facing the Chicago Bears, and there is a chance that they could have one of their key receivers for the matchup. Christian Watson was a limited participant in practice after suffering an injury against the Denver Broncos, and it sounds like he plans on playing this week.

Article Continues Below

“It’s feeling pretty good for everything considered, so I think it’ll be alright for the game … we’re at the point in the season where you gotta fight through some stuff, so should be good,” Watson said.

More on this story to come.